Ghana will build a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup- Black Stars assistant coach

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani has said the technical team is focused on building a formidable team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana has been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the competition.

According to the Right to Dream technical director, there are plans to build a strong team with the right materials to compete at the World Cup come November

“We aim to build a formidable team for the World Cup”, he told Angel TV.

The former Asante Kotoko coach also touched on the pursuit by the Ghana Football Association to convince some players of Ghanaian descent to join the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

He indicated that the current team has quality players despite the GFA's efforts in trying to convince other Ghanaian nationals of foreign descent to join the team.

“What we have is also the highest quality and so, for me what is important is to have the necessary progressing plans in place.”

The Ghana FA on Wednesday announced the nationality switches of six players Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Ransford Yeboah (Hamburg), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburg) and Patrick Pfeiffer (Damstadt)

Ghana will face Portugal in their opening game on November 24, 2022, at the Stadium 974.

The Black Stars play the Korea Republic four days after at the Education City Stadium before the crucial and revenge game against Uruguay on December 2, 2022.