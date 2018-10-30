Ghana will not banned from amputee football – NSA

The National Sports Authority (NSA), has denied reports that Ghana will be banned for 12 years, if the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, fails to participate in the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, next month.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Directorate of the NSA, the publication was totally inaccurate, because they have not seen any documentation either local or international, to that effect.

It said, the Amputee Football World Cup is currently not by qualification, but by invitation, hence Ghana was being invited to participate in the competition.

The statement said Ghana has never played any qualification match(s) to earn them the right to participate; hence the assertion could not be right.

It said the NSA was using this unfortunate circumstance, as an opportunity to restructure Ghana Amputee Football, by ensuring that the association organizes elective congress to elect their substantive executives by December 2018.