Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expresses desire for permanent move to Leicester City

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has set his sights on a permanent move to Leicester City, expressing his eagerness to continue his journey with the Foxes once his current loan spell from Sporting CP concludes.

The 19-year-old winger, who joined Leicester City on loan from the Portuguese side in the summer, has already left a mark with two goals in 15 league appearances. The loan agreement includes an option for a permanent deal next summer, with Leicester reportedly set to pay €17 million (£14.6m) if they secure promotion back to the Premier League and if Issahaku features in 60 percent of the team's matches this season.

Speaking about his aspirations, Fatawu emphasised his dream of playing in the Premier League and how Leicester City has provided him with a unique experience.

"Premier League is my dream league, so I’m hoping to play there, and since arriving, Leicester has given me a different feeling," he shared in an interview with Soccer Laduma. "How the people here have been has given me more confidence to stay here."

The young winger is determined to contribute to Leicester's push for promotion, stating, "For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here."

Fatawu's commitment to Leicester City and his optimism about achieving promotion with the team align with his aspirations, making the prospect of a permanent move an exciting possibility for both the player and the club.