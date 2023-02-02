Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting CP big win against Braga 

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 February 2023
Ghana winger  Abdul Fatawu Issahaku  has reacted to Sporting Lisbon’s win over Braga in the Portuguese top-flight league in mid-week.

The 19-year-old impressed after coming on as a substitute for Sporting as they thrashed Braga 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Issahaku was introduced in the 76th minute mark, replacing Marcus Edwards as his outfit cruised to a comfortable victory at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Goals from Marcus Edwards, Matheus, Pedro Goncalves and Hidemasa Morita’s brace ensured Sporting CP secure all points at stake.

Reacting to the win, Issahaku said, “Alhamdulilai, great team work last night and a wonderful 3+points. We keep going thanks to the fans for the support always” he tweeted.

The Ghanaian youngster has made appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season, providing one assist in the process.

 

 

 

