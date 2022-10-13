Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting Lisbon defeat to Marseille in Champions League 

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to Sporting Lisbon's 2-0 defeat to Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

Fatawu Issahaku made his Champions League debut on Wednesday evening, coming on as a substitute for Sporting Lisbon.

The young Ghanaian winger came on in the first half of his team's home game against Marseille at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Issahaku came on shortly after defender Ricardo Esgaio was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in four minutes.

The former Ghana U20 international is in his first season with Sporting and is quickly becoming a favorite of the coaching staff.

He hasn't played much, but coach Ruben Amorim thinks the former Steadfast player has a lot of potential to reach the highest level.

"Painful lost last night but as a great warriors we get back stronger we are together", Fatawu Issahaku revealed in a post.

Issahaku made his debut for Ghana in late September, scoring a beautiful goal in a pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua.

The 18-year-old, who helped secure qualification to Qatar, is expected to be present when the tournament begins on November 24.

Issahaku was named player of the tournament when Ghana emerged champions at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.