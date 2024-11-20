Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has successfully undergone surgery to address an injury sustained during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against Angola last Thursday.

The Leicester City winger suffered the injury during the crucial match, leading to his substitution in the first half. As a result, Issahaku was unable to participate in Ghana’s final Group F game against Niger and travelled to England for further assessment and treatment.

“Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku sustained injuries during the Angola match. Although Ayew completed the game, MRI scans in Accra revealed significant issues with his knee. Issahaku was substituted in the first half due to his injury,” a statement from the Ghana FA said after the Angola game.

Taking to Instagram to update his supporters, Issahaku confirmed that his surgery had been a success, expressing his gratitude for the support.

"All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes," he wrote.

Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for his swift recovery, and Issahaku's successful surgery is a positive step toward his return to the pitch.