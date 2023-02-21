GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Albert Adomah pays emotional tribute to former roommate Christian Atsu

Published on: 21 February 2023
Winger Albert Adomah has described the late Christian Atsu as a humble and religious person. 

The Queens Park Rangers forward shared the same room and pitch with Atsu during his time with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Adomah's chances of being a regular with the national team was affected by Atsu dazzling performances for the national team.

However, Adomah shared some good memories of the winger.

"It's still taken time to bear it and take it in. My condolences to his family. He was one of my teammates, my roommate  and a very humble person," he told Sky Sports.

"Words can't describe him, he was so kind, loving and was a holy person as well," he added.

Atsu died following a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023. His mortal remains has arrived in Ghana ahead of his final funeral right.

"Atsu is very quite sometimes but when you get to know him well, he is a very fun person to be around," continued Adomah.

 

 

