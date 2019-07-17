Ghana winger Albert Adomah seeks for hat-trick of promotions with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest new signing Albert Adomah is is looking to make it a hat-trick of promotions to the Premier League.

Adomah, 31, has completed a permanent move to the Championship side after helping Aston Villa to secure promotion.

The Ghanaian winger has emerged as an architect for helping teams to qualify to the English Premier League after a similar feat with Middlesbrough.

And he is hoping to enjoy the same success with the club.

“I think the secret to success; the secret to promotion is working together as a team,” said Adomah. “It is not about individuals," he said

“At both teams I have been at that won promotion, yes, you might have some talented players; the odd magician who can create something.

“But it is as a team, having the work rate and the desire to work together that is the key to it.

“Everyone has to turn up for every game and produce a 7/10 performance as a minimum."