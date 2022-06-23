Ghana winger Albert Adomah signs two-year contract extension at QPR

Winger Albert Adomah will stay at Loftus Road for another two season after signing a two-year deal with Queens Park Rangers.

Having joined his boyhood club from Nottingham Forest in 2020, the 34-year-old netted two goals in 33 games last season to earn him the new deal.

Adomah is delighted to extend his stay at the Championship side and hopes to help them achieve their target.

“I’m back baby!” said a smiling Adomah to the club's website. “The dream continues and hopefully it will be a successful season. I can’t wait to carry on this amazing journey.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he told me he wanted me at the club so straight away it was a no brainer.

“I can’t wait to work with him and I am also grateful to the club for allowing me to continue my dream of playing in the blue and white hoops.

“I can’t wait to play in front of our amazing supporters again,” he said. “I know the stadium has returned to Loftus Road now and that’s how I aways remember it so it is going to be very special.”