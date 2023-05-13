Ghana winger Albert Adomah wins PFA Community Champion award

Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah has been rewarded for his huge involvement in community work at English club Queens Park Rangers.

The veteran forward has been involved in various community projects, and he is a regular visitor to schools where he hands out personalised footballs to children in the local area.

Adomah shared his excitement after being recognized for his activities off the pitch.

“To be nominated and to represent a club like QPR, that does so much fantastic work in the community, is truly humbling,” he said.

“To be recognised as the PFA Community Champion is a nice feeling, but all the credit must go to Andy Evans and his team.

“All of the players in the squad have done their fair bit of work for the community this season, so to be recognised with this award is a fantastic feeling.

“As footballers, it’s important to remember we are in a very privileged position, having supporters like we do is so important and it’s just about giving back to the local area.”

Albert added: “The Community Trust have done so much incredible work throughout the year and for me to be able to help the them on a few occasions is the very least I could do.

“I have done quite a bit of community work at other clubs, but it’s a different feeling giving back to people from the area I grew up in and QPR supporters like myself.

“Helping people is something I am extremely passionate about, so I don’t hesitate to support when asked by the Community Trust.

“Hopefully, I can continue to be involved in giving back to our community.”