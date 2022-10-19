Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey enters Ludogorets top ten scorers list after brace against Beroe

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has become Ludogorets tenth highest scorer in history after netting a brace against Beroe in the Bulgarian league on Monday.

The 24-year-old former Schalke attacker scored a second half brace as the Bulgarian giants thrashed Beroe at the Beroe Park.

The double increases Tekpetey's tally for the Green Eagles in the league to 19 goals, making him the club's tenth leading scorer. He shares the position with Emil Grgorov and Pieros Sotiriu.

The former Black Meteors player needed sixty games in the Bulgarian league to make the list which includes club legend Claudio Casheru and Marcelo Mercellino.

Most of Tekpetey's goals came against Staro Zagorje, who he scored against four times in six games and has three goals against Loko Pd. Tekpetey scored twice against CSKA, CSKA 1948 and Slavia and has a goal each against Levski, Botev Pd, Botev Vr, Cherno More, Heber and Spartak Vn.

His first goal in the Bulgarian league was against CSKA on February 27, 2021.

Below are the top ten scorers of Ludogorets

113 - Claudio CASHERU

76 - Marcelo MARCELLINO

53 - VANDERSON Farias

35 - Virgil MISSIGAN

33 - Junior KISHADA

26 - Kozmin MOCI

25 - Ivan STOYANOV

24 - Jakub SHVIERCHOK

20 - Roman BEZYAK

19 - Emil GRGOROV

Pieros SOTIRIU

Bernard TEKPETEI