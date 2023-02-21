Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey eyes move to Europe's top five leagues

Forward Bernard Tekpetey has revealed his dreams of playing in the top leagues in Europe.

The Ludogorets player, who was recently named best foreign player in the Bulgarian league, is eyeing a new challenge elsewhere.

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets on a permanent deal from Germany outfit Schalke O4 in 2020 and has since won the Bulgarian league in back-to-back seasons.

“The club [Ludogorets] is trying to do everything for me to be happy and stay and for me, I am trying to be patient because I have a lot of offers but it’s not on my side [to decide],” he told Joy Sports.

“We will see what will happen in the next four months or the next window. For sure, I want to have a new challenge.

“I want to see myself playing in England or any of the top five leagues, even if it is to go back to Germany.”

Tekpetey missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he was dropped by coach Otto Addo from the final squad.