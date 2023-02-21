Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey names Manchester United legend as mentor

Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that he was inspired by former Manchester Unite winger Nani growing up as a footballer.
The 24-year-old confessed to being a Manchester United fan but won't hesitate joining any of their rivals in England.
“When I was young, I was a [Manchester] United fan but that doesn’t mean if a club like Arsenal or Tottenham come calling, I won’t go,” he told Joy Sports. “When Nani was playing there, that is when I started supporting United because I was learning a lot there. I looked up to him, the way he played, his speed and how he used both feet. I had his videos and that is how I have improved as well.” Tekpetey has been in sensational form for Bulgarian giants Ludogorets this season and was recently named the best foreign player in the league. The former Schalke attacker has been attracting interest from clubs in Holland and Serbia, with Red Star Belgrade nearly making a move for his signature in the winter transfer window.
