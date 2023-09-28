Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey reacts after Ludogorets' draw against Lokomotiv Plodiv

Red-hot Ghanaian forward, Bernard Tekpetey has quickly shifted his attention to Ludogorets' upcoming game against Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian league after last night's 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Plodiv.

Tekpetey, who was captain of the side on Wednesday night, opened the scoring after just ten minutes with a lovely two-touch move but the Bulgarian champions were denied victory after a late goal from Dimitrov Andreev.

"If you keep working at it, if you keep moving forward, you will achieve what you want. Focus on the next," wrote Tekpetey after the game.

Despite dominating the game for much of the match, Ludogorets couldn't add to their tally, and in the second half, they paid the price. Lokomotiv Plovdiv managed to level the score with just four minutes remaining in the game.

The match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Tekpetey's goal marked his fourth in the league and his eighth in all competitions this season, including goals in the Europa League and Champions League qualifying matches.