Ghana winger Christian Atsu cameos as Newcastle United draw at Southampton

Ghana winger Christian Atsu came on in the second half as Newcastle United earned a point at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

The former Chelsea winger climbed off the bench in the 80th minute to replace Japanese World Cup star Yushinori Muto as the magpies drew goalless with Southampton.

Despite Atsu's efforts, he could only attract a yellow in the 90 minute as the Magpies remain winless in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina went closest to breaking the deadlock midway through the first half but his clever flick struck the post as Mark Hughes' side failed to register a first home win of the campaign.

The hosts had the better chances to win the game but Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a string of fine saves to keep a clean sheet.

Southampton forward Charlie Austin did put the ball in the back of the net in the second half - but only after fouling Martin Dubravka in a collision that eventually saw Austin withdrawn.

The result means it is no win in six for Hughes' side, who remain 16th in the table and have now failed to score in their last five in the league.

Benitez' winless side, meanwhile, ended a run of three consecutive defeats and moved off the foot of the table courtesy of Huddersfield's defeat by Watford.