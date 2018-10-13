GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana winger Christian Atsu praises Asante Kotoko duo Sogne Yacouba and Naby Keita

Published on: 13 October 2018
Ghana winger Christian Atsu praises Asante Kotoko duo Sogne Yacouba and Naby Keita
Sogne Yacouba

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has heaped praise on Asante Kotoko duo Sogne Yacouba and Guinean import Naby Keita after Friday's friendly.

The Newcastle United ace believes the two foreign imports played some high profile football.

Despite succumbing 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, Atsu was happy with the performances from the two players.

''Ghana has a lot of talent. There are a lot of players that I have seen in Kotoko and all they need is the right direction, right coaching. There was a guy who is very tall and slim (Naby Keita) and the guy in the rasta (Sogne Yacouba),'' Atsu said in a post-match interview.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations