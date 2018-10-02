Ghana winger Christian Atsu urges Newcastle to slain Manchester United on Saturday

Christian Atsu says Newcastle United cannot afford to lose at Manchester United on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The Magpies are third-bottom on the table after going four matches without a win.

Atsu believes the players can change the mood in the city by delivering the goods on the pitch.

He said: ''I want to be involved in every game - whether it's Man United or Leicester.

''We know it will be a tough game for both teams. They are struggling too and so are we. We have to stick together.

''We can't lose our heads and the big teams don’t get beaten three or four times in a row.

''We have to change things ourselves.''

The former Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and Everton man now faces a wait to see if he did enough in the defeat to Leicester City to stay in the starting XI for the trip to Manchester United.