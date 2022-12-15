Ghana winger Christian Atsu wades into Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has joined the debate over the legitimacy of Lionel Messi being the greatest footballer of all-time.

The Argentine's performances at the World Cup in Qatar has opened a huge argument about his place at the top of the sport.

Despite winning the Ballon d'Or seven times and multiple trophies, many believe until Messi wins the World Cup he can't be considered the GOAT.

However, Atsu disagrees with such claims insisting Messi is the greatest to ever play the game.

“He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT. Messi,” the former Newcastle United winger tweeted.

Atsu's career was inspired by the former Barcelona player and looked forward to reaching the heights of Messi.

However, injuries and lack of consistency affected his progress. These days Atsu plies his trade in Turkey for Hatayaspor.

Messi has netted four goals as Argentina reach the final for the second time in 12 years.