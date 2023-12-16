Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei provides assist as Bochum thump Union Berlin

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei delivered an assist as VfL Bochum cruised to victory against Union Berlin in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The 29-year-old started and last 73 minutes of the win at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. He was replaced by Matus Bero.

The host got off to a bright start after Takuma Asano opened the scoring at the strike of half-time.

Antwi-Adjei found Goncalo Paciencia nine minutes after the break as Bochum doubled their lead before Kevin Stoger sealed victory for the spot.

Compatriot Moriz Broni-Kwarteng Takuma Asano with three minutes remaining as Bochum secured the three points at home.

Antwi-Adjei has reportedly been named in a 55-man squad presented to CAF by Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.