Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei reacts to Bochum's 2-1 win against Union Berlin

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is delighted to play a role in Bochum's 2-1 win against Union Berlin.

The speedy attacker was named in Bochum's starting lineup for the first time this season.

Antwi-Adjei was impressive in the game and registered an assist for the match winner scored by Gerrit Holtmann in the 71st minute of the second half.

Speaking after the win, Ghana international said, "I'm just happy that I could help the team."

"We should be so angry, keep running at the goalkeeper so that they had to play the long ball."

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart and teammate Jordi Osei-Tutu, also delivered a decent performance after coming on as a substitute.

"I don't think there will be five games in which the same people always play and that's a good thing," the competition brings advantages. "The way we play, with the high pressure, no player can hold out for weeks."

The win sees Bochum move from the bottom of the table.