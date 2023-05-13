Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores as Bochum beat Augsburg to boost survival chances

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for VfL Bochum as they defeated Augsburg in a thrilling encounter to enhance their survival chances in the Bundesliga.

The Black Stars forward gave Bochum a 2nd minute lead as they went on to win 3-2 at the Vonovia Rhurstadion.

Having opened the scoring after the 2nd minute, Augsburg responded through Arne Maier on the half hour mark.

But Bochum came back strongly after the break with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scoring an own goal to give the host the lead.

Anthony Losilla extendedthe lead two minutes later to make it 3-1 for Bochum.

Ghanaian-born Italy youth international, Kelvin Yeboah pulled one back for Augsburg after coming on in the second half.

The win lifts Bochum from the drop zone, having played a game more that relegation rivals VfB Stuttgart.