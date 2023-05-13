GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores as Bochum beat Augsburg to boost survival chances

Published on: 13 May 2023
Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores as Bochum beat Augsburg to boost survival chances

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for VfL Bochum as they defeated Augsburg in a thrilling encounter to enhance their survival chances in the Bundesliga. 

The Black Stars forward gave Bochum a 2nd minute lead as they went on to win 3-2 at the Vonovia Rhurstadion.

Having opened the scoring after the 2nd minute, Augsburg responded through Arne Maier on the half hour mark.

But Bochum came back strongly after the break with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scoring an own goal to give the host the lead. 

Anthony Losilla extendedthe lead two minutes later to make it 3-1 for Bochum.

Ghanaian-born Italy youth international, Kelvin Yeboah pulled one back for Augsburg after coming on in the second half.

The win lifts Bochum from the drop zone, having played a game more that relegation rivals VfB Stuttgart.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more