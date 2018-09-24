Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi provides assist in CSKA Sofia win over Botev Vratsa

In-form Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi provided an assist for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

CSKA Sofia got off to a flying start to the game as former Manchester City striker Valeri Bojinov put the ball at his own net to hand the visitors the lead.

CSKA sealed the win in the 38th minute after Edwin Gyasi cut back pass found Ali Sowe on the edge of the box, the Gambian forward placed his low shot perfectly past goalkeeper Krasimir Kostov.

The Army team are occupying the summit of the log with 22 points after 9 games.