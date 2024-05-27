Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi delivers crucial assist as Empoli beat AS Roma to secure Serie A survival

Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi played a pivotal role as Empoli secured their Serie A survival with victory on the final day against AS Roma.

Heading into the last round of matches, Empoli, who were just promoted from Serie B, were in danger of getting relegated and desperately needed a win to stay in the topflight.

Gyasi sparked life into Empoli after serving the assist for the opener which was converted by Matteo Cancellieri.

However, the Italian giants levelled just before half-time through Houssem Aouar.

With Emoli facing relegation as the game entered injury time at 1-1, Senegalese forward Mbaye Niang became the unlikely hero, scoring in the 93rd minute to snatch a late win for the host.

Gyasi, who joined Empoli from Spezia last summer, made 33 league appearances, scoring three goals and delivering an assist.

The Italy-born Ghanaian is yet to receive a Black Stars call-up since 2021.