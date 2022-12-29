Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi donates to Sant'Andrea di La Spezia hospital

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi through his foundation donated items to children hospitalized at the pediatric department of the Sant'Andrea di La Spezia hospital.

The Spezia captain donated some homemade panettone from his charitable foundation to the children at the ward amid the festive season.

"Again this year, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Emanuel Gyasi Foundation has decided to make solidarity artisan panels aimed at helping people less fortunate than us." Gyasi shared in a post.

"🌈 🙏🏼 This year we decided to make a special donation too. Some bread rolls were given to the children of the pediatric department of the Sant'Andrea di La Spezia hospital.

"On this occasion we received the biggest gift, seeing the big smiles that lit up on the faces of all the children who received the cake. I sincerely thank all the pediatricians staff for having given us the opportunity to give these gifts, allowing us to have a special and unique experience. Merry #egyasifoundation #togetherwecando