Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi pops up on the radar of three Serie A sides after Spezia's relegation

Published on: 20 June 2023
Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi is attracting interest from three Italian Serie A clubs following the demotion of Spezia. 

The Spezia captain is considering his future after the Eagles suffered relegation following three seasons in the topflight league.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet, the 29-year-old is on the radar of Bologna, Salernitana and Sassuolo.

Gyasi has previously been linked with Sassuolo but decided to stay at Spezia as his contract with the club was extended to 2025.

The Palermo-born Ghanaian wants to continue playing in the top division and will consider a move away from Spezia.

Spezia failed to sustain their status in the Serie A after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Hellas Verona in the play-off.

Gyasi made 35 appearances, scoring two goals for Spezia last season. He previously played for Torino, Pisa and Sudtirol before joining Spezia in 2018.

