Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi reaches new milestone in Serie A with Spezia

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi reached a new milestone in the Italian Serie A after making his 100 appearance in Spezia's home game against Lazio.

The 29-year-old, who is currently the captain of Spezia, started for the Eagles as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to second-place Lazio on Friday night.

Before the game at the Alberto Picco stadium, the Palermo-born Ghanaian was presented with a plaque to celebrate his newest achievement.

Although his night was marred by the loss to Lazio, Gyasi shared his pride in representing the Liguria-based club.

"A shame for the defeat, certainly with another result I would have rejoined more this day to celebrate 100 Serie A appearances as its the best with the glorious shirt," he wrote on Facebook.

"Hundred battles lived with honour and pride. The rise from Serie C to A has not been easy but as I always say with determination, sweat and sacrifice, you can achieve your dreams. Now we aim for salvation."

Gyasi joined Spezia in 2016 while they were in the lower divisions, playing a key role to help the club gain promotion to the Italian topflight league three years ago.