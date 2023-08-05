Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah earns top honour in Denmark

FC Nordsjaelland's rising star, Ernest Nuamah, has captured the spotlight with an impressive performance, securing a well-deserved spot in the Danish Superliga team of the month for July.

In a spectacular debut game for the new season, the young Ghana talent showcased his prowess by netting a remarkable hat-trick, propelling FC Nordsjaelland to a resounding 4-1 triumph over Viborg.

While the following week saw him taking a breather, his compatriot Osman Ibrahim took the lead on the attack with a stellar display, complemented by Nuamah's fantastic goal, contributing to FC Nordsjaelland's convincing 3-1 victory over Aarhus.

As the inaugural month of the league season concludes, Nuamah and Ibrahim find themselves nominated for the prestigious Young Player of the Month accolade in the Danish Superliga.

Their electric performances in the early stages of the 2023/24 football campaign in Denmark have marked them as vital assets for FC Nordsjaelland throughout the forthcoming season.