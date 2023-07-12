Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah joins FC Nordsjaelland teammates for pre-season in Austria

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah has joined his FC Nordsjaelland teammates for pre-season in Austria.

The talented winger had less time to rest after making his Ghana national team debut in June in the AFCON qualifiers. He was also part of the Black Meteors team at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

With Ghana suffering early elimination from the competition, Nuamah made a quick return to his club to begin preparations ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old missed some friendlies but he is expected to pick up from where he left off last season as the Danish outfit intensify their training in mountainous areas of Austria.

Nordsjaelland will face Olympiakos FC and FC Magdeburg in friendlies on Friday before rounding up their tour of Austria.

Nuamah was joined by compatriots Ibrahim Osman as well as goalkeeper Emmanuel Owura.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was named Player of the Season in Denmark last season.