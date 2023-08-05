GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah named in Danish Superliga Team of the Month

Published on: 05 August 2023
Teen sensation, Ernest Nuamah has been named in the Danish Superliga Team of the Week following his dazzling displays for FC Nordsjaelland. 

The 19-year-old Ghana international started the season in great form after netting a hat-trick against Viborg in the opening game of the campaign. He was a second half substitute in the 3-1 win over AGF.

Nuamah is joined by FC Nordsjaelland teammate Mohamed Diamonde in the best eleven of the month of July.

Although, Nuamah has been battling niggling injury problems, he is expected to start against Brodby on Sunday in the third game of the season.

Nuamah enjoyed a good campaign last season, where he was named the player of the season by both his club and the Danish Superliga.

He is currently attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, with French giants Paris Saint Germain keeping an eye on him.

Below is the team of the month: 

