Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah named MoTM after dazzling display for Lyon against Marseille

Ernest Nuamah was named Man of the Match in Ligue 1's biggest clash on Sunday as Olympique Lyonnais engaged rivals Olympique Marseille.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian winger produced a masterful display, delivering the cross for the match winner which was converted by veteran forward Alexander Lacazette.

Nuamah played in a more central role and offered a lot going forward for Lyon while also causing problems anytime he drifted to the flanks.

The former FC Nordsjaelland expressed delight after helping his team beat Marseille while thanking the fans for their support.

"Hi fans, thank you for the support for a very important win. Vamos," he said in a video shared on social media.

Lyon have had a tough campaign this season, and currently sit just a place above the drop zone.

However, the former French champions have beefed up their squad with the signings of Nigeria forward Gift Orban and Algeria's Said Benrahma, who joined on loan from West Ham.

Nuamah is expected to play a pivotal role at the club if they are to survive the drop this season.