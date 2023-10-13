Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah omitted from Golden Boy Award final 20 shortlist

Ghana forward, Ernest Nuamah has been dropped from the final 20-man shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

The 19-year-old Olympique Lyonnais winger was part of the top 100 best young players in the world following his outstanding season in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland.

He was joined by compatriot and now KRC Genk player, Christopher Bonsu Baah - who also could not make the final 20 list.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham looks favourite for the award after a blistering start to his career in Spain.

Other players on the list are Arda Guler also of Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Jamal Musiala on Bayern Munich.

Only two African players made the list, Ousmane Diamonde of Ivory Coast and Bilal El Khannouss of Morocco.

Nuamah netted his debut goal in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend as Olympique Lyonnais drew 3-3 at the Groupama Stadium with FC Lorient.

He is currently in the Black Stars camp preparing for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.