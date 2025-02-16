Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah scores and assist as Olympique Lyon hammer Montpellier in France

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah was among the scorers when Olympique Lyon overcame Montpellier in the French Ligue clash on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger started and played full throttle of the match as his outfit cruised to an emphatic 4-1 away win over Montpellier.

Nuamah played a pivotal role in match, scoring an assisting a goal to propel Lyon to a resounding victory at the Stade de la Mosson-Mondial 98.

Lyon opened the scoring after three minutes into the game through Georgia international Georges Mikautadze after he was set up by Rayan Cherki

However, Montpellier responded with an equalizer in the 38th minute through Tanguy Coulibaly as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was Nuamah who initiated the demolishing exercise in the second half, scoring an assisting a goal in a space of three minutes.

The former FC Nordjaelland star registered his name on the scoresheet, five minutes into the second half before setting up Corentin Tolisso for the third goal of the match.

Experienced forward Alexandre Lacazette cemented the win for Lyon in the 73rd-minute as the visitors cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points at stake.

The 21-year-old has now scored two goals from 16 matches in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign for Lyon.

In all competitions, he has racked up three goals and provided an assist from 24 games across competitions.