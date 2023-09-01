Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah opens up on choosing Olympique Lyon

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah believes the decision to join French giants Olympique Lyonnais was the best for his career.

The 19-year-old sealed a move to the former Ligue 1 champions on a one-year loan deal despite interest from several club in the transfer window.

Having excelled at FC Nordsjaelland last season, where he was named Player of the Year and Young Player of the year, Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain were all interested in his services.

However, the versatile attacker opted to join Laurent Blanc's men.

“I think it was the right choice and a lot of clubs were interested in me," he said in his maiden interview with the club.

“There was a lot of discussions but what was important was the best move for me and I feel like this is the best move for me," he added.

Nuamah joined his new teammates for training this week and will be part of the team for the game against Paris Saint Germain.