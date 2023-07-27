Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah's stunner against Viborg wins Goal of the Week in Denmark

Ghana winger, Ernest Nuamah has won Goal of the Week in the Danish Superliga after the first round of games.

The 19-year-old crowned a heroic performance for Nordsjaelland with a stunning third goal as the Wild Tigers came from behind to beat Viborg 3-1 on Monday night.

Nuamah curled home from the edge of the box to complete his hat-trick, the first of his professional career.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate beat South Korean Gue-sung Cho, Mohamed Buya Touray and Mads Sondergaard to scoop the accolade.

The talented teenager is on the radar of several clubs with reports strongly linking him to French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Nuamah was named the best player in the Danish league last season and recently made his debut for Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

Watch goal below: