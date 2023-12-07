Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku brushes off criticism

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has responded to criticism surrounding his performances for the Black Stars, emphasising his dedication to maximizing the opportunities he receives.

Despite facing backlash from some fans who question the merit of his selection, Issahaku, a standout player during Ghana's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations victory in Mauritania, remains unfazed.

The talented attacker has been a consistent presence for the Black Stars, even featuring in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"This criticism doesn't really get to me because I am just a young boy coming up, and I feel there will be more opportunities with the national team to come," Issahaku conveyed to South Africa-based Soccer Laduma. "It's the national team; it's not like at the club level, even if you are five years old, they will expect more from you."

Issahaku has showcased his talent for Leicester City in the Championship, contributing two goals and one assist in 15 games.

Despite the external critique, he remains committed to his role in the national team and is eager to seize every opportunity presented.

The 19-year-old is on loan at Leicester City from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.