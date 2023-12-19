Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku delivers brace of assists to inspire Leicester to victory at Birmingham

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered a Man of the Match performance to lead Leicester City to victory at St Andrews against Birmingham City.

The 19-year-old provided two assists in the 3-2 victory as the Foxes maintained their place at the top of the Championship table.

In an electric start to the game, the Sporting Lisbon loanee broke free from his own half before finding Stephy Maviddi, who opened the scoring in the tenth minute.

Jordan James levelled for the hosts four minutes later, but the equalizer lasted for only seven minutes after Isshaku delivered a fine pass to Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall to restore the Foxes lead.

Mavididi added his second of the game five minutes after the break, giving Leicester City a two-goal cushion.

With 15 minutes remaining, James pulled one back but it was not enough for a fightback.

Issahaku is enjoying a good time in the Championship with Leicester, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 18 matches.