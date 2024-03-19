Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku disappointed after Leicester FA Cup exit

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed disappointment following Leicester City's FA Cup exit after a late defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old started before he was later replaced as the Foxes produced a strong comeback in the second half to pull back two goals.

However, a late strike from Noni Madueke ensured the Premier League side advanced to the semi-final at the expense of the Championship leaders.

"Alhamdulilai disappointing yesterday, and thanks to the travelling fans for their amazing support," he wrote on X.

Despite Leicester's FA Cup defeat, Fatawu Issahaku is eager to lead the 2016 Premier League champions back to the English topflight.

"Time for national duties and we will be back soon to focus on our main purpose," he added.

The former Dreams FC winger has been recalled into the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The young forward, on loan at Leicester, has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists in the English Championship.