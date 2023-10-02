Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku excited after helping Leicester City to table-topping win against Blackburn Rovers

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his delight after Leicester City's thumping win at Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship on Sunday.

The teen sensation made his first goal contribution on his first Championship start as he Foxes climb top of the table after the victory at Ewood Park.

Issahaku's cross found Wout Faes for the opener after four minutes before starting the move for Leicester's second, after laying the ball to Wilfried Ndidi who found Jamie Vardy at the far end. Sammie Szmodics pulled one back for the host before half-time.

Late goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ensured Leicester collected all three points.

"Great win lads the journey continue we keep going," wrote Issahaku on social media after the game.

The Black Stars forward is on loan from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon, with the English club having the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.