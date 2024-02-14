Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku focused on helping Leicester secure EPL promotion after Sheffield Wednesday win

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his excitement after scoring in Leicester City's victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring as the Foxes kept their promotion hopes on course, opening a 12 point gap at the top of the table.

"I feel amazing," he said after the game. "This is what the coach always asks us to do. I’m happy for tonight."

Issahaku fired home after beautifully controlling a cross with his chest in the fourth minute, continuing his decent run of form since returning from suspension.

"If you see it from outside, you might think it’s easy, but it’s so difficult. I just needed to be calm to put it in. That’s what I did. The way the coach gives us the room, it makes it easier for us," he aded.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee is bent on helping the former Premier League champions make a quick return to the English topflight.

"We are always ready," continued Issahaku. "We have something big to aim for. We are just going to keep going, keep the focus, keep winning, and we’ll see what happens.

"We have focus. Every game is the same for us. We want to always be on top of the league and this is what we have to do to keep on going."