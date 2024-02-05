Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship Team of the Week

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returned from suspension to produce a man of the match performance as Leicester City thrashed Stoke City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Issahaku, who missed the last three Championship matches, proved a key player for the Foxes after delivering the assist for the opener in the 5-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old went on to provide four key passes and made three brilliant tackles to earn him a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Issahaku is joined by Leicester City teammate Wout Faes and Huddersfield Town trio Josh Koroma, Ben Wiles and Jonathan Hogg.

Jak Alnwnk of Cardiff City, Kieffer Moore of Ipswich and Preston's Will Keane and Josh Sargent of Norwich complete the team.

The Ghanaian international has appeared in the team of the week several times since moving to the King Power outfit.

Leicester City could make his loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season following his outstanding performances.

Issahaku missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire after reportedly refusing an invite from Chris Hughton.