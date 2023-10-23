Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku named in English Championship Team of the Week

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week after helping the Foxes to victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

The 18-year-old registered his debut goal for Leicester as they recorded a 3-1 comeback win at the Swanseacity.com stadium.

Issahaku is joined by teammate Jannik Vestergaard as well as Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the team of the week.

Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy, Luke McNally of Stoke City and Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville have also been included in the best eleven of the week.

Issahaku is currently on loan at Leicester City from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon with the King Power outfit having the option of making the deal a permanent one.

Below is the Team of the Week