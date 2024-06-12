Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku named most impactful player in English Championship

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has been recognised as the player with the greatest impact in the English Championship for the 2023/24 season.

A comprehensive study by the CIES Football Observatory, which evaluated six key areas of the game including ground defence, take-ons, distribution, chance creation, and finishing, placed Issahaku at the top with an impressive score of 70.4. The closest contender was Leeds United's Georgina Rutter, who scored 68.0.

Issahaku, who spent the season on loan from Sporting Lisbon, was in sensational form for Leicester City. He scored 11 league goals and provided 13 assists, playing a crucial role in Leicester City's Championship victory and their return to the Premier League. His outstanding performances earned him the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Following his successful loan spell, Leicester City are set to sign him permanently from Sporting Lisbon, having met the terms of his loan deal, which included playing over 60% of the matches.

Issahaku moved to Europe at the age of 17 to join Sporting Lisbon but initially struggled for consistent game time. He was loaned out after manager Ruben Amorim deemed him surplus to requirements, a decision that ultimately led to his breakout season with Leicester City.