Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku opens up on playing for Sporting Lisbon

Ghanaian teen, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has described his time at Sporting Lisbon as amazing after getting the opportunity to play in Europe's top competitions.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Leicester City, leading the Foxes charge for an early Premier League return.

Issahaku has scored two goals and provided eight assists since joining the English outfit in the summer transfer window.

His future in England remains uncertain despite Leicester having the option of making his loan move permanent.

"It was a great feeling to join them," he said to LCFC, when asked about Sporting Lisbon. "This was the moment I was waiting for, to be a professional footballer. It was a chance to go to a different place to play.

"It was a very good opportunity for me. When I went there, it was good. Sometimes the weather and other things were different, but I had a good feeling about it. It was a bit colder than I was used to.

He continued: "Coming from Ghana, it’s different. Now, being in England, I think that the weather in Portugal is okay! Sporting is somewhere that made me who I am now. They have really helped me with everything.

"It was just a good opportunity for me. I really like how I was playing. I got more opportunities to play in Champions League and Europa League, which was amazing for me.

"I played against some big clubs and it’s something big for me. Sporting gave me opportunities to be who I am now."