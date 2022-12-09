Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku resumes training with Sporting CP after World Cup exit

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Sporting for the remainder of the season after his participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old is back in Portugal following Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.

Issahaku was hoping to play against Portugal in Ghana’s opening game at the Stadium 974 in Doha which the Black Stars lost 3-2.

The AFCON U20 best player made his debut in the World Cup against Uruguay in Ghana’s final group game which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The left winger came on as a substitute.

Fatawu Issahaku who has a lot of prospects has joined his teammates to resume training as the league will bounce back after the World Cup.