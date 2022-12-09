GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku resumes training with Sporting CP after World Cup exit

Published on: 09 December 2022
Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku resumes training with Sporting CP after World Cup exit

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Sporting for the remainder of the season after his participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old is back in Portugal following Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.

Issahaku was hoping to play against Portugal in Ghana’s opening game at the Stadium 974 in Doha which the Black Stars lost 3-2.

The AFCON  U20 best player made his debut in the World Cup against Uruguay in Ghana’s final group game which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The left winger came on as a substitute.

Fatawu Issahaku who has a lot of prospects has joined his teammates to resume training as the league will bounce back after the World Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more