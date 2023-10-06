Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku reveals ambition of helping Leicester secure EPL promotion

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has revealed his desire to help Leicester City gain quick promotion to the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Foxes in the summer transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

Issahaku has gradually carved his way into the starting line up after back-to-back starts in victories over Blackburn Rovers and Preston.

"Their journey is to go back to the Premier League. That's a big opportunity for me to help," he said.

"For me [joining] Leicester is a big achievement. When I heard they were interested, I was so happy because it's been my dream to play in England."

Issahaku had struggled for game time while with parent club Sporting Lisbon, but Enzo Maresca seems to trust the youngster at Leicester.

"With what the coach has given me here, I feel so comfortable," Fatawu continued. "It makes me confident to do what I want.

"I like to go and try things. I like play with the ball, I always want to have the ball and run into space and create chances for the team.

"I thought if I play with him [Maresca] in this role, it will be a good way for me to improve."

Leicester currently sit top of the table after a five-game winning streak in the English championship.