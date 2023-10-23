Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku reveals inspiration behind debut Leicester City goal

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has disclosed that Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been supportive in helping his settle at Leicester City.

According the 18-year-old, who netted his debut goal for the club over the weekend against Swansea City, Iheanacho urged him to try and add goals to his game.

Issahaku gave the Foxes a second-half lead in the 3-1 victory at Swansea City on Saturday.

"I can't even explain how I ma feeling right now, but Kele (Iheanacho) always tells me to score so I scored," he said after the match.

Swansea took an early lead through Matt Grimes before Jannik Vestergaard levelled at the stroke of half-time for the visitors.

Issahaku then gave the Foxes the lead after the break with Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho sealing victory in the 88th minute.

The talented youngster is on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon with the former English champions having the option of making the deal a permanent one.