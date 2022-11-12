Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku scores first goal in Sporting CP B defeat against Oliveira Hospital 

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his first goal of the season as Sporting CP B lost 3-2 away to Oliveira Hospital in the Portugal Liga 3 on Saturday.

Issahaku who is hoping to make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup scored to send a signal to Otto Addo ahead of his squad announcement on Monday November 14.

Patrick Patrick solely won the game for Oliveira Hospital with a hattrick which started from the 21st minute in the first half.

Renato Veiga equalized for Sporting CP B before the half time break with his goal.

Fatawu Issahaku scored in the 61st minute to see Sporting CP take the lead before the two goals from Patrick Patrick in the 77th and 84th minute won the game for the host.

The Ghana international has made three appearances in the Liga 3 for Sporting CP B this season.

Fatawu Issahaku is likely to make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup which will be announced on Monday.

He will be the youngster ever player to make Ghana's squad for the World when selected.