Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku scores stunner and wins MoTM as Sporting B beat Real SC

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal to power Sporting Lisbon B to victory against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3.

The Black Stars forward was also named Man of the Match for his outstanding display on Saturday night.

Issahaku smashed home from outside the box to beat the Real SC goal in the 63rd minute.

The visitors took the lead at the stroke of half time through Dino Semedo before Sporting levelled after the break through Thiago Ferreira.

The win keeps Sporting CP B top of the table after six games in the Liga Portugal 3.

Issahaku has been rotated between the first team and the youth set up. He played a key role as Sporting B reached the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League.

With the first team, he has made 9 appearances and provided an assist.