Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku set for permanent switch after Leicester trigger €17m buy option

Leicester City are set to make Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's move a permanent one after triggering his â‚¬17m buy option.

The 20-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in the Foxes quick return to the English Premier League while on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Issahaku scored seven goals and provided 13 assists as Leicester also won the English Championship and was named the club's Best Young Player.

His performances convinced manager Enzo Maresca and the club to offer him a deal that will keep him at the King Power Stadium. The move is yet to be made official but Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, has confirmed the departure of the talented winger.

"We will make money. Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it's our system," he said ahead of the game against Portimonense in the Primeira Liga.

Issahaku moved to Europe at the age of 17 to join Sporting Lisbon but struggled for consistent game time despite featuring in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

He gained attention with his swashbuckling display at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021 and was named Player of the Tournament as Ghana won the competition. He has also represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.