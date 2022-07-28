Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku set to return to Sporting Lisbon's B team

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, will return to Sporting Lisbon's B team before the start of the new campaign.

The 18-year-old struggled to convince Sporting manager Ruben Amorim in pre-season and will rejoin the team B for regular play time.

Issahaku, who joined the Portuguese giants in the summer transfer window, has been part of the first team in pre-season in Algarve.

He featured in the friendlies against AS Roma and Sevilla, missing a decisive penalty in the game against the Spanish club.

Despite returning to the team B, the Black Stars forward will get his chances with the first team in the 2022/23 season.

The 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations best player joined Sporting in March this year on a five-year deal.

He is yet to make a competitive debut for the Primeira Liga side.

Isshaku was a member of Ghana's Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and played in the World Cup qualifiers play-offs against Nigeria.